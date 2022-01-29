News

Kwara: Police, cultists clash, 2 suspected cultists arrested

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

There was pandemonium around the Kwara State Polytechnic area in Ilorin, the state capital, on Saturday, as a result of the attack unleashed on a team of Police detectives from the Special Tactical Squad (STS) FIB, Abuja, who came on the trail of some cultists in the area.

It would be recalled that cultists attacked and killed a student of Kwara State University, Malete, on Friday.

According to the spokesman of the state Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, four of the cultists were arrested and dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects, adding that “information available to the STS team indicated that some of the cultists were hiding at Lajolo area of Kwara Polytechnic Ilorin, where similar attack was unleashed on one student named Idris Aderemi by same cultists at about 0600hrs today 29/1/22, in the same area, prompting the visit to the area by the STS team.

“Surprisingly, the cultists who were already in ambush, attacked the police team, damaging the police Hummer bus and inflicting a gunshot injury on the head of one Police Sergeant, Adebayo Abdulahi, attached to the STS team.

“In the ensuing imbroglio, students in their numbers came out to block the road and prevented free flow of traffic, burning tyres on the road.”

Okasanmi said the Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, immediately dispatched teams of Policemen to the area to restore peace, adding that “two cultists, one Ahmed ‘m’ surname unknown and one Musibau ‘m’ A.K.A Shaban was arrested with one fabricated English pistol with 3 live ammunition, 2 live cartridges and one pistol magazine.”

He said the injured policeman and the suspects have been taken to the hospital for treatment

He said: “The Commissioner of Police has advised members of the Public to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of attack or intimidation as calm has been totally restored in the affected area, while Policemen are on standby to forestall any further act of lawlessness from any quarters.”

Meanwhile, the management of the Kwara State Polytechnic in a statement by the institution’s spokesman, Abdulkadir Yunus, has debunked the allegation that the pandemonium occurred between the police and students of the institution, saying “the incident that occurred at Lajolo community early this morning was between the Police and Lajolo community and has nothing to do with the Polytechnic Students or the campus, as first semester CBT examinations are going on right now in the campus without any disturbance.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

