Kwara: Police Kill Woman Friend, Self

A Mobile Police Sergeant has reportedly killed his woman friend and later shot himself on the premises of a school in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The incident which happened on Thursday near the gate of a private school located at Agba Dam Housing Estate, Gaa Akanbi, Ilorin was reportedly due to a misunderstanding between the policeman and his lover.

The MOPOL Sergeant, whose identity could not yet be ascertained as of press time, was said to have been attached to the Kwara State Government House, Ilorin.

According to residents and shop owners around the school, the police officer was said to have been on trail of his deceased female friend around the school premises for some time before the Thursday morning shooting and killing.

He was also said to have visited the family house of the deceased female friend located at Erin Ile road, Gaa Akanbi a few days ago to allegedly attack her with a cutlass, apparently because of a misunderstanding between the duo.

The MOPOL Sergeant, eyewitnesses said he had entered the school premises about a few minutes before 8:00 am in his brand new Toyota Corolla car earlier than his female friend who later brought her daughter to the school.

The deceased female friend, and mother of one, was simply identified as Tosin.

The police officer was said to have brought out his AK-47 rifle and shot Tosin in the chest three times, killing her on the spot.

It was gathered that the MOPOL Sergeant corked the gun again, stood the rifle vertically on the ground, aimed his throat and used his leg to pull the trigger just as his head was blown off with the single shot and he also died on the spot.

Reacting to the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kwara State Command, Okasanmi Ajayi in a statement confirmed the incident, saying that the dastardly incident was an aftermath of love gone sour “and that it has nothing to do with police brutality”.

“Immediately after the information got to the command, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Paul Odama, dispatched a team of policemen and detectives to the scene, where the corpses were recovered and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where the bodies were certified dead.

“The command wishes to state clearly that the deadly incident was an aftermath of love gone sour and that it has nothing to do with police brutality.

“Meanwhile, investigation of this unfortunate incident is in progress, and the report of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is ready”, the statement added.

Buhari breaks silence on #EndSARS panel report

…says FG waiting for action of states President Muhammadu Buhari says he will await the steps taken by governors, before the Federal Government takes action on the reports of the judicial panels of enquiry set up by states. While those of Rivers, Delta, Ogun, among others, had earlier submitted their reports, the Lagos panel presented […]
Insecurity: NSA meets Service Chiefs, security, intelligence heads

…to consult 36 state govs, hold town hall meetings   Worried by the growing threats to security of lives and property across the country, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj- Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), has held a high-level security meeting with the newly-appointed Service Chiefs, Heads of Security, Intelligence and Law Enforcement Agencies, on the […]
C’River kicks off enumeration of poor households

Cross River State Government has said that it has started the enumeration of poor households in order to integrate them into the National Social Safety-Net Programme (NSSP). Towards achieving maximum success, the state component of NSSP had trained about 108 enumerators, who will go round the 18 local government areas of the state to identify […]

