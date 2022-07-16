Kwara: Police nab 3 suspected armed robbers

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers for allegedly attacking and robbing a Fulani herdsman and his wife of the sum of N800, 000 at Oorsha Fulani camp in Ilorin. The victims, Mohammed Usman and his wife, according to the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, were viciously attacked, with several matchet cuts inflicted on their heads and bodies The three arrested suspects, according to Okasanmi, are Mohammed Bello, Mohamed Bello and Abubakar Mohammed, adding that efforts are in top gear to arrest the gang leader of the group, who is at large. It was gathered that the victim sold cows worth N800, 000 early in the day. The information allegedly filtered to the criminals through one Abubakar Mohammed, a neighbour of the victims. This information, it was further revealed, prompted the suspected armed robbers to carry out the deadly attack on the victims, following which they were dispossessed of the proceeds from the sold cows.
