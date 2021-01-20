Metro & Crime

Kwara police nab two suspected kidnappers, three car thieves

Kwara State Police Command have arrested two suspected kidnappers, three car thieves, while it also recovered two AK 47 rifles.
The command has also arrested one Akinsola Babatunde, a.k.a Mr .White, for allegedly organising a naked party in Ilorin.
State Commissioner of Police Muhammed Lawal-Bagega disclosed this on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, while parading the suspects before journalists.
He said the suspected kidnappers were among the syndicate that abducted four Turkish citizens in Edu Local Government Area of the state last year.
Lawal-Bagega said the suspects also confessed to have participated in several other kidnappings in Enugu and Abakaliki .
He said the two Ak47 rifles, without magazines, were recovered from a motorcyclist who escaped during a stop and search, while a black bag containing the rifles fell off from where it was hidden.
The CP explained that the other three suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing cars in various locations in the state.

