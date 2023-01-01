Kwara: Police recover 2 AK-47s, other items from fleeing kidnap suspect

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have recovered two AK-47 rifles; seven empty magazines and 50 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition from a fleeing suspected kidnapper along the Bode Sadu axis of Moro Local Government Area of the state.

Other items recovered from the suspect, who was said to be at large, according to the statement by the Command’s spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, include three techno handsets, eleven telephone handset batteries; criminal charms, clothes, and the sum of N250,000, adding that this was one of the major results of the strategies put in place by Commissioner of Police Paul Odama to ensure a secure state.

The statement said: “At about 2300 hours, along the Bode Sadu axis of Moro LGA, a detachment of policemen detailed to monitor the axis sighted and flagged down a Bajaj motorcycle operator for a routine check. Surprisingly, the rider of the motorcycle jumped down from the motorcycle and ran into the bush.

“A search of the bag tied to the motorcycle revealed its contents, which included 1. Two AK-47 rifles; 2. Seven empty magazines 3. Fifty rounds of AK-47 live ammunition. 4. Three Techno handsets; 5. Eleven telephone handset batteries; 6. Criminal charms; 7. clothes, 8. and the sum of two hundred and fifty-five thousand Naira ($255,000.00).

“Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect, who is strongly believed to be one of the kidnappers operating around the border towns of Ekiti, Kogi, and Kwara states are ongoing.”

