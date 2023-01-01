News

Kwara: Police recover 2 AK-47s, other items from fleeing kidnap suspect

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin  Comment(0)

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have recovered two AK-47 rifles; seven empty magazines and 50 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition from a fleeing suspected kidnapper along the Bode Sadu axis of Moro Local Government Area of the state.

Other items recovered from the suspect, who was said to be at large, according to the statement by the Command’s spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, include three techno handsets, eleven telephone handset batteries; criminal charms, clothes, and the sum of N250,000, adding that this was one of the major results of the strategies put in place by Commissioner of Police Paul Odama to ensure a secure state.

 

The statement said: “At about 2300 hours, along the Bode Sadu axis of Moro LGA, a detachment of policemen detailed to monitor the axis sighted and flagged down a Bajaj motorcycle operator for a routine check. Surprisingly, the rider of the motorcycle jumped down from the motorcycle and ran into the bush.

 

“A search of the bag tied to the motorcycle revealed its contents, which included 1. Two AK-47 rifles; 2. Seven empty magazines 3. Fifty rounds of AK-47 live ammunition. 4. Three Techno handsets; 5. Eleven telephone handset batteries; 6. Criminal charms; 7. clothes, 8. and the sum of two hundred and fifty-five thousand Naira ($255,000.00).

“Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect, who is strongly believed to be one of the kidnappers operating around the border towns of Ekiti, Kogi, and Kwara states are ongoing.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari felicitates APC V’Presidential Candidate, Shettima, at 56

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to celebrate former Governor of Borno State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the party, Sen. Kashim Shettima on his 56th birthday. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President felicitated with the astute political leader and legislator, […]
News

FCT communities devastated, displaced by illegal mining, Infrastructural devt –CSO, indigenes

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The federal government and a Civil Society Organisation, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), have raised concerns over recent reports, which revealed that important sites belonging to original inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja has been destroyed by mining activities and infrastructural development. Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi, who spoke during a town hall […]
News Top Stories

ExxonMobil mulls sack of 10% workforce

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

    …slips from top U.S. firms after 92 years The United States (U.S) oil supermajor with strong footprints in Nigeria, ExxonMobil Corporation, will sack 10 per cent of its workforce as it suffered harsh economic situation heightened by COVID-19 pandemic.   The oil giant has been downgraded from top U.S. firms’ index for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica