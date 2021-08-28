News

Kwara police rescue abducted varsity student, arrest 6 suspects

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have rescued the kidnapped 300-level student of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Khadijat Isiaq.
Recall that Khadijat was kidnapped penultimate Sunday at Okoru village, near Malete at about 9: 00 pm, while the suspected kidnappers later contacted some people in Malete, demanding a N50 million ransom before they would release the victim.
Six suspects involved in the abduction of Khadijat were said to have been arrested by the police.
The police in a statement by the Command’s spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed that Khadijat has been rescued.
“I am happy to inform the general public of the successful search and rescue operation conducted in liberating the abducted 300-Level Mass Communication female student of Kwara State University by name Isiaq Kadijat.
“The Command wishes to acknowledge the support of the Inspector General of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, the local hunters, vigilante and the school authority,” the statement said

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

