Kwara police rescue kidnapped varsity student, arrest 6 suspects

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have rescued the kidnapped 300-level student of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Khadijat Isiaq. Recall that Khadijat was kidnapped penultimate Sunday at Okoru village, near Malete at about 9: 00 pm and the suspected kidnappers later contacted some people in Malete, demanding a N50m ransom before they would release the victim. Six suspects involved in the abduction of Khadijat were said to have been arrested by the police. The Police in a statement by the Command’s spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed that Khadijat has been rescued. “I am happy to inform the general public of the successful search and rescue operation conducted in liberating the abducted 300-Level Mass Communication female student of Kwara State University by name Isiaq Kadijat. “The Command wishes to acknowledge the support of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, the local hunters, vigilante and the school authority,” the statement said. It added: “Six suspects involved in the act have been arrested; different categories of weapons used in the kidnap were also recovered. The suspects will be charged to court after investigation. The victim has been medically examined and declared fit and will be reunited with her family.” The Vice Chancellor of KWASU, Prof. Muhammed Akanbi, expressed joy over the rescue of Khadijat by the police, saying: “We thank God for making this possible; and also our policemen for this feat.”

Like this: Like Loading...