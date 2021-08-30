Kwara police rescue kidnapped varsity student, arrest 6 suspects

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have rescued the kidnapped 300-level student of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Khadijat Isiaq. Recall that Khadijat was kidnapped penultimate Sunday at Okoru village, near Malete at about 9: 00 pm and the suspected kidnappers later contacted some people in Malete, demanding a N50m ransom before they would release the victim. Six suspects involved in the abduction of Khadijat were said to have been arrested by the police. The Police in a statement by the Command’s spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed that Khadijat has been rescued. “I am happy to inform the general public of the successful search and rescue operation conducted in liberating the abducted 300-Level Mass Communication female student of Kwara State University by name Isiaq Kadijat. “The Command wishes to acknowledge the support of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, the local hunters, vigilante and the school authority,” the statement said. It added: “Six suspects involved in the act have been arrested; different categories of weapons used in the kidnap were also recovered. The suspects will be charged to court after investigation. The victim has been medically examined and declared fit and will be reunited with her family.” The Vice Chancellor of KWASU, Prof. Muhammed Akanbi, expressed joy over the rescue of Khadijat by the police, saying: “We thank God for making this possible; and also our policemen for this feat.”
Sex scandal: Sanwo-Olu praises UNILAG for lecturers’ sack
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday commended the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for entrenching the culture of discipline and sustaining the school’s academic excellence. The governor praised the university management for the recent disciplinary action taken against two lecturers, Dr. Boniface Igbenegbu of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies and Dr. Samuel […]
Armed herdsmen kill Benue varsity graduate, 32 others in Agatu
*Thousands flee, scores injured *Over 25 bodies buried in Agatu – PDP chair, Ngbede At least 32 people including a graduate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) Benue State were on Sunday killed and many others wounded when suspected Fulani militants attacked Odugbeho village in Agatu and Logo local government areas of Benue […]
Three convicted in Ogun, Oyo over Cybercrimes
The Economic and Financial Crimes COmmission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, on Wednesday, secured the conviction of three Internet fraudsters in Ogun and Oyo states. The convicts according to the Head of Media of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan Thursday, are: Afolabi Gbolahan, Gbolahan Sodiq Atanda and […]
