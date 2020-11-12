Kwara Poly moves to shore up its internal revenue, to establish Microfinance bank

To shore up its internally generated revenue (IGR), the Kwara State Polytechnic has put necessary machinery in motion to float a microfinance bank before this year runs to an end.

This was disclosed by the polytechnic’s Rector, Engr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, on Thursday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while briefing journalists on the activities of his administration in the past 365 days.

He said: “The management is committed to the proposed Kwarapoly Microfinance Bank project. We have taken all necessary steps towards the take off of the project. We have opened an account at Keystone bank and at present, our proposals are before the Corporate Affairs Commission in Abuja awaiting final registration and approval. We are zealously monitoring the registration exercise and earnestly strategising to ensure a smooth and quick approval. We are optimistic that the project would take off by the end of this year. The project would also strengthen our IGR base.”

Other projects slated to boost the Polytechnic’s IGR, according to the Rector, include production of hand sanitiser, pedal operated hand washing machine, bakery and fumigation chamber.

He said: “About N10 million was borrowed from the polytechnic by the Department of Mechanical Engineering for the production of the pedal operated hand washing machine and N9m has been paid back to the polytechnic’s purse.”

