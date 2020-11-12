Education

Kwara Poly moves to shore up its internal revenue, to establish Microfinance bank

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

To shore up its internally generated revenue (IGR), the Kwara State Polytechnic has put necessary machinery in motion to float a microfinance bank before this year runs to an end.
This was disclosed by the polytechnic’s Rector, Engr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, on Thursday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while briefing journalists on the activities of his administration in the past 365 days.
He said: “The management is committed to the proposed Kwarapoly Microfinance Bank project. We have taken all necessary steps towards the take off of the project. We have opened an account at Keystone bank and at present, our proposals are before the Corporate Affairs Commission in Abuja awaiting final registration and approval. We are zealously monitoring the registration exercise and earnestly strategising to ensure a smooth and quick approval. We are optimistic that the project would take off by the end of this year. The project would also strengthen our IGR base.”
Other projects slated to boost the Polytechnic’s IGR, according to the Rector, include production of hand sanitiser, pedal operated hand washing machine, bakery and fumigation chamber.
He said: “About N10 million was borrowed from the polytechnic by the Department of Mechanical Engineering for the production of the pedal operated hand washing machine and N9m has been paid back to the polytechnic’s purse.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

COVID-19: Commission partners NGO on e-learning for S/West students

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

  To ensure that no child is left behind in learning and education development despite the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, a nongovernmental organisation (NGO), the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission in partnership with the Ibironke Adeagbo Foundation (IAF) has inaugurated an affordable e-learning device for students in the South West geo-political zone of the […]
Education

Mohammed Ibrahim emerges SSANU National President

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…pledges to reposition union Mohammed Ibrahim has emerged the new National President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), at the 2nd Quadrennial National Delegates Conference. Other key officials elected were; Dr. Leku Ador as National Deputy President, Alhaji Audu Isa, as Vice President, North East, Abdussobor Salaam as Vice President, West, Ken […]
Education

UNN launches anti-COVID-19 digital machine

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

As part of efforts to fight the ravaging global Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has launched a contactless digital hand cleaning machine that uses sensor to monitor body temperature, dispenses hand sanitiser, detergent and water.   The machine was produced and fabricated by the institution’s Faculty of Engineering. The Vice-Chancellor, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: