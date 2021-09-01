Kwara Poly student, one other jailed for cybercrime

A student of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Oyadiji Temitope Rilwan and one Asimiyu Idris, have been convicted for offences bordering on impersonation and internet fraud. The duo were subsequently sentenced to various jail terms by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, having pleaded guilty to the separate charges levelled against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Following the plea of guilt entered by the defendants, Prosecuting Counsel, Andrew Akoja, reviewed the facts of the cases through the EFCC witnesses. The witnesses, who are operatives of the anti-graft agency, narrated how intelligence led to the arrest of the defendants. According to the witnesses, the defendants admitted committing the crime and volunteered statements during investigation.

Fraudulent messages printed from the convicts’ email addresses, iphones and laptop and the extrajudicial statements made by them were tendered and admitted in evidence. Delivering judgment, Justice Oyinloye said: “From the totality of the evidence placed before the court, the plea of guilt entered by the defendants as well as the extra-judicial statements where they confessed to the crimes, the court believes that prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.”

The judge, after pronouncing the two guilty, sentenced Oyadiji to one year imprisonment with option of fine of N200,000, while the iphone, laptop and bank draft of N309,000, which he raised as restitution were forfeited to the Federal Government. Similarly, Asimiyu was sentenced to one year imprisonment on count one with option of fine of N100,000, and one year imprisonment on count two with option of fine of N200,000. The court also ordered the forfeiture of convict’s Iphone to the Federal Government, and ordered him to restitute the sum of $470, which he benefited from the crime to his victim through the EFCC.

