Kwara presents new Ilorin master plan for next 20 years

Kwara State government is set to present a new Ilorin urban master plan aimed at repositioning the capital city for the next 20 years. Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Friday, the Executive Chairman, Kwara State Geographic Information Service (GIS), Mallam Abdulmutalib Shittu, who doubles as the Chairman of the Working Committee of the Ilorin Master Plan project, said that the new master plan; the second since the creation of the state in 1967, include action plans for sustainable development.

He said: “The first was designed in 1976 during the regime of David Bamgboye and expired 21 years ago. It was long overdue to address the issues of a growing population in Ilorin, and plan for road expansion, wastage disposal/ management and other aspects that make safe and decent human living possible.

“The new master plan would have such infrastructure as industrial park, bus mass transit, model international market, special economic zones, new cities, such as new education and residential cities, among others.” He also said that the plan is expected to take care of perennial flooding in the metropolis, as well as strong windstorm and other natural phenomenon, adding that proper survey of flood prone areas had been studied.

“Ilorin is growing with about 3.5 million population and there is the need to plan ahead for that future growth,’’ he said, adding that: “To design the plan according to reality and global standards, the state government appointed the services of Dar Al-Handasah Consultant Limited in February 2021, they set out immediately by In- Field data collection and stakeholders Engagement, Population estimates and projections, Urban and Rural conditions; ‘‘Institutional Framework and Social Infrastructure as well as Economic baseline and emerging prospects for the capital city. It is inclusive and encompassing. The master plan will be handy for development partners, and local and foreign investors, putting Kwara as the go-to place in North Central for investments and partnerships.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...