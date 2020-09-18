Education

Kwara: Private teachers, parents protest non reopening of schools

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Teachers and parents of private schools in Kwara State have staged a peaceful protest to press home their demand for reopening of their schools across the state.
They were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions asking the state government to come to their aid and save them from hunger.
Addressing journalists during the protest in Ilorin, the Kwara State Chairman of the  National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Dr Rahaman Adetunji, said the teachers and students are tired of staying at home doing nothing.
He explained that going by the partial reopening of schools for the West African School Certificate Examinations, it was discovered that the schools are now safe and free of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that while the examinations lasted no students contracted the deadly virus on their schools.
He said: “Places of worship, markets and other public places that have been reopened have more risk of spreading COVID-19 than schools.”
Dr Adetunji said about 95 percent of private schools in the state have already made provisions to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols when  they reopen.
He appeal to the state government to respect the Federal Government’s and NCDC’s directives and make pronouncement on the reopening of schools across the state

Reporter

