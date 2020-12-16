Metro & Crime

Kwara properties sold at giveaway prices, in secret – Commission of inquiry

The Report of the Kwara State Assets Commission of Enquiry has revealed how several of the government properties disposed by the past administrations were undervalued and sold at giveaway prices, saying deliberate policies were made to enrich some individuals and syphon money out of the state.
Presenting the three-volume report to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, Chairman of the Commission, Retired Justice Olabanji Orilonishe said discoveries during their assignment showed that the state was “milked to complete hopelessness and a standstill.”
He said: “Many policies related to sale or management of public assets offered avenues for reckless expenditure to enrich some individuals, and owing largely to such practices, the state is the least developed of the 12 states created in 1967.
“This sad situation must change. The time to change it is now and not later. I therefore urge the new administration to muster the political will and courage to challenge some of the actions while only those found to be in order should stand.”
The report, divided into three volumes, comprises the main report and recommendations; exhibits and minutes of meetings and visitation report.
The panel, which visited Lagos, Abuja, and Kaduna in the course of its assignment, observed in part of the report that the sales of several public properties were often done in “secrecy” with only a few officials being privy to the deals.
AbdulRazaq commended the panel for their patriotic duties to the state, saying nothing can compensate for their sacrifices.

