News

Kwara: Property worth N19.5m destroyed by fire

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

Property worth about N19.5 million have been destroyed in a ravaging inferno that gutted no fewer than 15 shops in a shopping complex comprising 20 shops at Atiba-Iyalamu, Oja- Tuntun area, in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State. The fire outbreak, according to the spokesman of the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, occurred at the wee hours of Tuesday without anyone noticing it in good time.

 

He said: “However, men of the State Fire Service, on arrival, were able to stop further spread of the inferno and subsequently eliminated it.

 

The Firemen were able to save the surrounding buildings from the scathing inferno.” Meanwhile, the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, has urged the general public, particularly the market people, to always play safe in their day-to-day activities, and ensure that all electrical appliances are switched off before leaving homes or shops.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

