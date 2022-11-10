News

Kwara REC decries poor collection of PVCs

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara state has decried poor response of the people of the state to collection of permanent voters cards (PVCs). The commission said that from 2011 to 2019, it had a total number of 233, 856 uncollected PVCs, adding that, “out of this only 20,752 were collected as at October this year leaving over 193,000 uncollected. “Of the 46,602 new PVCs received from the INEC headquarters in the state only 18,885 had been collected with a balance of 27,602 awaiting collection. “We are still having a lot of challenges in the state in terms of PVCs collection,” Resident Electoral Commission (REC) Attahiru G Madami, has said. Madami disclosed this on Wednesday in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, at a stakeholders meeting ahead of 2023 elections.

 

