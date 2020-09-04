Metro & Crime

Kwara receives another N148m looted funds from EFCC

Kwara State Government has received a bank draft for another N148,049,580:81 alleged looted funds which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) again recovered from some officials of the past administration.

The money was received on Thursday on behalf of the state government by Commissioner for Finance and Planning Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi, according to a statement from the ministry’s spokesperson Saad Hamdalat.

She commended the EFCC for its patriotic efforts to stamp out corruption and abuse of public office, saying the money would be duly appropriated and deployed to serve the public that it was meant for.

The Ilorin Zonal Head of the EFCC Oseni Kazeem had during a recent courtesy visit to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq announced the recovery of new loot for the government.

AbdulRazaq in turn commended the anti-graft agency which he observed has continued to recover funds stolen from public treasury saying the funds would be judiciously used including for social investment programmes of the administration.

The anti-graft agency had earlier made similar recoveries of public fund for the state.

