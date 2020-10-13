Kwara receives relief materials for rainstorm victims

Kwara State Government has received various relief materials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for victims of rainstorms in parts of the state, following efforts by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and federal lawmakers from the state.

This comes barely three weeks after the Governor visited the NEMA headquarters to seek urgent support for the victims. In a meeting with the Governor in September, the NEMA Director General, AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (Rtd) had promised to urgently treat the request.

In a letter dated October 5, 2020, addressed to the governor and copied to Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe (Kwara Central), NEMA announced the approval of some relief materials for the victims of the incident across Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Asa and Ifelodun Local Government Areas of the state.

The letter was signed by NEMA’s Ag Director, Relief and Rehabilitation, Dr Onimode Bandele. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouk, meanwhile will visit Kwara State today to flag off the distribution of the (NEMA) relief materials, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

