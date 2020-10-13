News

Kwara receives relief materials for rainstorm victims

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

Kwara State Government has received various relief materials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for victims of rainstorms in parts of the state, following efforts by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and federal lawmakers from the state.

 

This comes barely three weeks after the Governor visited the NEMA headquarters to seek urgent support for the victims. In a meeting with the Governor in September, the NEMA Director General, AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (Rtd) had promised to urgently treat the request.

 

In a letter dated October 5, 2020, addressed to the governor and copied to Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe (Kwara Central), NEMA announced the approval of some relief materials for the victims of the incident across Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Asa and Ifelodun Local Government Areas of the state.

 

The letter was signed by NEMA’s Ag Director, Relief and Rehabilitation, Dr Onimode Bandele. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouk, meanwhile will visit Kwara State today to flag off the distribution of the (NEMA) relief materials, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

GOV EMMANUEL HARPS ON ACCOUNTABILITY, DILIGENCE IN PUBLIC SERVICE

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  NAUGURATES CHAIRMEN OF BOARDS, COMMISSIONS   SWEARS-IN 2 COUNCIL CHAIRMEN   Governor Udom Emmanuel has harped on accountability and diligence in public office. The governor made this known while administering oath of office on six Chairmen and Members of Boards and Commissions as well as swearing in of two Local Government Chairmen and their […]
News

COVID-19 scare: Reps Minority Leader,  Elumelu, urges members to go for tests 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Philip Nyam, Abuja Following reports of COVID-19 infection among lawmakers, the Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta State) on Wednesday made  public the results of the test conducted on him, his household and domestic staff which all tested negative. The Minority Leader therefore advised his colleagues and staff of […]
News

Sylva: Diversification with gas’ll lift Nigeria’s economy

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has said the country can diversify its economy and reap bountifully with gas by effectively utilising it to impact the economy. The minister, who spoke at the Indorama Petrochemical during a tour of its petrochemicals and fertilizer plants in Eleme, Rivers State, said it was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: