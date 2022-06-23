Health

Kwara records first case of monkey pox

Kwara State Government has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the state.

The confirmed case, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Raji Razaq, followed rigorous efforts of the Surveillance and Response Team that had been activated since the index case was reported in the country in March, 2022.

He said: “The first confirmed case in Kwara State involves a 29-year-old Nigerian driver who developed symptoms of fever, generalised rash, and weakness in the last two weeks and had been under our surveillance.

“There were contacts with the wife and four neighbours with similar symptoms where he lives at Gbugbu in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, all of which have been resolved by the health team.

“The patient has been on admission in the last one week because of suspicion of monkeypox. He has also been under strict monitoring by the surveillance and clinical team.

“Currently, the patient is improving and stable in the ward. The government’s team has similarly begun health facility and community case search/contact tracing.

“The team will also intensify continuous public and community sensitization on the disease and its symptoms for public education and control. There is also ongoing training and retraining of health workers to strengthen our response to the development.”

 

