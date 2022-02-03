News

Kwara reiterates need for economic diversification

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Kwara State government has stressed the need for the diversification of the economy with increased support for entrepreneurs and private institutions to create jobs for youths in the state. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq stated this at the official launch of Lotus Bank, Ilorin branch. AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his Deputy Kayode Alabi, said: “The decision to site this branch here is quite strategic.

“This is so because Kwara is peaceful, and our people are very hospitable. Besides, the strategic location of our state, the investment we have made in sustaining peace and harmony, as well as our efforts to jump-start critical infrastructure, make Kwara the next investment haven in the country.

“Apart from reviving basic facilities across the state, we are making bold investments in signature projects like the Ilorin International Conference Centre; Dolby-studio fitted Visual Arts Centre, Innovation Hub, Garment Factory, and access roads that would reduce travel time, among others.” The governor expressed gratitude to Lotus Bank for locating its first North Central branch in Ilorin. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Hajia Kafilat Araoye, promised that the bank would support the economy, especially small and medium enterprises.

 

Our Reporters

