Kwara relaxes 24-hour curfew in Ilorin 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Following a late Sunday night Security Council meeting with heads of the security agencies in Kwara State, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has announced that the 24-hour curfew imposed on Ilorin, the state capital, has been reviewed to between 6p.m. and 8 a.m. daily until further notice.

This means members of the public can move around between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily within the metropolis, according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary.

The statement reads: “A review of the situation in the Ilorin metropolis suggested a relative calm. The meeting observed that the objective of the curfew has largely been achieved as the misguided elements who looted and vandalised public and private properties have been pushed back and normalcy restored.

“Consequently, the Security council resolved to relax the curfew from 24 hours to between 6p.m. and 8 a.m. daily until further notice. This means members of the public can move around between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily within the metropolis.

“Even so, the government will continue to review the situation and take decisions that are in the best interest of the state.”

Like this: Like Loading...