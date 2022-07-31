News

Kwara Revenue Agency generates over N18b in 1st half of 2022

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

…Promotes 332 staff 

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has generated the sum of N18.036 b to the coffers of the state government in the first half of 2022, marking a N2 billion leap from revenue collection of N16 billion for half year 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital, by the Executive Chairman of the KW-IRS, Mrs Shade Omoniyi, adding that the Agency has concluded its 2021 Staff appraisal and promotion exercise, with the promotion of 332 staff, while 235 Staff also benefited from the step upgrade.

The beneficiaries, according to the Executive Chairman, include 16 senior staff and 316 junior staff of the Service.

According to her, the gesture was in recognition of the contribution of the staff to the overall achievement of the Service, particularly in the actualisation of the 95.61 percent of the Agency’s 2021 budget, a feat that was the highest target hit since the Agency was established in 2016

 

