Kwara rewards 61 teachers

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq honoured 61 teachers with awards to mark World Teacher’s Day 2022 in Ilorin on Wednesday. According to him, they were honoured because of their outstanding performances. AbdulRazaq promised that the state government will continue to make teachers’ welfare one of its priorities.

The awards came with varying gifts the governor called a token of appreciation for those who mould the future of the next generation with their sweat, expertise, and patience. He said: “If there is anyone that we are obliged to honour and celebrate, that is the teacher. On that note, I thank all of you for your efforts, sacrifices, and commitments. “The World Teachers’ Day is the idea of UNESCO in line with the 1966 Recommendations on the Status of Teachers across the world. “The theme of this year’s anniversary speaks directly to us in Kwara State. Our huge investments in the education sector are closely tied to teachers.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...