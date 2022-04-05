Metro & Crime

Kwara: Saudi organisation distributes food items to 1,000 Muslims, Christians

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

An Organisation, under the aegis of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, Saudi Arabia, has distributed food items to over 1,000 indigent people in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The beneficiaries of the programme, which was implemented by Abibakir As-Sidiq Philanthropic Home, cut across Muslim and Christian faithful in the state, while the distribution was performed by the Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi.

The anchor of the programme, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, clarified that the gesture was not solely a Ramadan package, but a deliberate effort by the donor to provide succour for the needy in some selected Nigerian states.

In his remarks, the President of Abibakir As-Sidiq Philanthropic Home, Mallam AbdulRazzaq Salman, lamented that many Nigerians at the moment are living in abject poverty and finding it difficult to make ends meet.

“We have in Nigeria, as of now, millions of people who are seriously hungry. It is on this note that credit is given to the King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman Bin AbdulAziz Al Saud, for establishing this great humanitarian organisation which is known across the globe for its services in the areas of provision of aid and relief materials to various communities across the world.

“We at Abibakir As-Sidiq Philanthropic Home are humbled to be part of this project which will impact on the lives of no fewer than 13,800 people in Nigeria through the provision of food items which include  rice, beans, semovita and vegetable oil,” Salaman, who was represented by Hajiya Fatimah Yinusa Gada, stated.

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRazaq thanked both the donor and the implementing organisations for their kind gesture to the people of Kwara State.

He expressed the readiness of his administration to partner with any organisation that has similar objectives as King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

