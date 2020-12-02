Kwara senior citizens laud pro-masses gestures

Old and vulnerable people across Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State have described the ongoing disbursement of conditional cash transfer (Owo Arugbo) to them as a first in the history of the state.

Receiving the November/ December cycle of the social safety, recipients said no administration had mapped out a deliberate strategy to reach out to the poor and vulnerable directly as was being done under the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration’s Kwara State Social Investment Programme.

Owo Arugbo was one of the four components of the KWASSIP that had been designed to support poor and vulnerable families, petty traders and young people at various levels. At least, 10,000 indigent 60-year-olds and above had been captured for the first phase of the anti-poverty measure.

The government flagged off the disbursement of the non-refundable once-in-twomonths stipends of N6,000 in Patigi on Monday with beneficiaries in other local governments slated to receive theirs as scheduled by the KWASSIP team.

