Kwara set to commence all-year-round farming

The Kwara State Government has put necessary machinery in motion towards the commencement of all-year-round farming programme in the state, otherwise known as dry season farming.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mallam Gidado AbdulLateef Alakawa, who dropped the hint while fielding questions from newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital on Friday, explained that the the state government has earmarked 60 irrigation sites across the three Senatorial Districts of the State for the first phase of the programme, in aside from procurement of irrigation facilities to enhance food security.

According to him, the programme would assist both subsistence and commercial farmers, especially those that were affected by the recent floodings in some parts of the state.

“The state government’s dry season farming programme is to encourage both the farmers and youths to see farming as a business and the only sector that is ready to employ the most unemployable individuals in the country and also to ensure and sustain food security in the state,” the commissioner said.

 

