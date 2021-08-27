News

Kwara set to organise another round of free cataract surgeries

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Government has put necessary machinery in place to hold another round of free cataract surgeries in the state. The free surgery mission, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health, is being organised in collaboration with the Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria, adding that the exercise would hold between August 30 to 31 at the General Hospital Ilorin and University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital. The statement has therefore urged members of the general public with eye problems to take advantage of the free surgeries to correct their eyes’ problems.

