Kwara set to recruit more medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses

The Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the recruitment of additional 40 medical doctors, 25 pharmacists and 60 nurses to boost healthcare service delivery in the state.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Abdulraheem Malik at the monthly “Grand Rounds” of the Ilorin General Hospital, adding that the intention is to ensure quality health service delivery across the state.

Reiterating the state government’s resolve to create easy access to quality health services, Dr. Malik explained that strategies had been mapped out to ensure that no part of the state is left out in accessing health facility.

He, therefore, charged health workers in the state to reciprocate government’s good gesture by continuing to put in their best towards ensuring and also ensure an improved health workers-patients relationship.

