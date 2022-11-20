Kwara set to recruit more medical personnel

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq has approved the recruitment of additional 40 medical Doctors, 25 Pharmacists and 60 Nurses to boost healthcare service delivery in the state.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Abdulraheem Malik at the monthly “Grand Rounds” of the Ilorin General Hospital, adding that the intention is to ensure quality health service delivery across the state.

Reiterating the state government’s resolve to create easy access to quality health services, Dr. Malik explained that strategies had been mapped out to ensure that no part of the state is left out in accessing health facility.

He, therefore, charged health workers in the state to reciprocate the government’s good gesture by continuing to put in their best towards ensuring and also ensure an improved health workerspatients relationship.

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director, Ilorin General Hospital, Dr Ahmed Bola Abdulkadir, said the introduction of the SERVICOM unit in the hospital was not to witch-hunt, but to strengthen health workers’ and patients’ relationship for better results, adding that the unit was introduced to ensure that patients are served better with a view to getting value for their money.

The Head of SERVICOM, Dr. Phillip Gana Tsado, disclosed that SERVICOM was established on March 21, 2004 as a presidential initiative aimed at rendering quick, satisfactory and quality services in all government agencies to all Nigerians.

He said: “SERVICOM is about service delivery and it is also the engine for service delivery programmes.

The main objective of SERVICOM is to empower public officers to be alive to their responsibilities in providing improved, efficient, timely and transparent services.”

