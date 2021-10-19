Education

Kwara set to upgrade college to HND awarding institution

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN Comment(0)

Barring a last minute change of mind, Kwara State Government has unfolded plans to upgrade the International Vocational Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC), a skill acquisition centre in Ajase- Ipo to a Higher National Diploma (HND) awarding institution.

 

The college, which commenced operation on April 30, 2018 and established to impart in the youths of the state relevant skills, is currently a professional certificate awarding centre.

 

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who disclosed this at the second graduation of the college, said it had become imperative to focus on graduates that are job creators rather than job seekers, hence his administration’s huge investment in the establishment of this great citadel of learning.

 

“The state is looking at the possibility of amending the law that established the institution to make it National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) awarding college.

 

The process is already on and definitely it will be accompanied with necessary infrastructural development,” he added.

 

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Ibrahim Sulyman, said that the problem facing nations of the world today is inability to provide sustainable employment for teeming youths.

 

“It is worthy to note that semiilliterates of the 21st century are not those without degrees, but those without entrepreneurship and vocational skills. Thus, the focus of the institution is in line with the state government’s quest to produce skilled manpower from tertiary institutions in the state,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

UBA Foundation’s N6m scholarship, laptops boost essay winners’ education

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The winners of the 10th edition of the UBA Foundation, the CSR arm of United Bank for Africa (UBA), annual National Essay Competition (NEC) for the year 2020 have been rewarded with N6 million education grants and laptop computers, among other prizes.   In the competition, which has been won by female students for the […]
Education

Dont be blackmailed into accepting ASUU’s payment platform, NAAT warns FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), has warned the Federal Government not to be blackmailed into accepting the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), being canvassed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Speaking  after its 44th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, President of NAAT, Ibeji Nkokoma, noted that the Union would continue to […]
Education

Out-of-school children: FG, EU, others develop accelerated basic education curriculum

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Federal Government, European Union PLAN International and other development partners, have designed an Accelerated Basic Education Programme (ABEP), with a view to mop up the over 10 million out-of- school children in the country. ABEP, is an alternative basic education programme developed for overage children and youths between the age of 10 to 18, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica