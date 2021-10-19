Kwara set to upgrade college to HND awarding institution

Barring a last minute change of mind, Kwara State Government has unfolded plans to upgrade the International Vocational Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC), a skill acquisition centre in Ajase- Ipo to a Higher National Diploma (HND) awarding institution.

The college, which commenced operation on April 30, 2018 and established to impart in the youths of the state relevant skills, is currently a professional certificate awarding centre.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who disclosed this at the second graduation of the college, said it had become imperative to focus on graduates that are job creators rather than job seekers, hence his administration’s huge investment in the establishment of this great citadel of learning.

“The state is looking at the possibility of amending the law that established the institution to make it National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) awarding college.

The process is already on and definitely it will be accompanied with necessary infrastructural development,” he added.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Ibrahim Sulyman, said that the problem facing nations of the world today is inability to provide sustainable employment for teeming youths.

“It is worthy to note that semiilliterates of the 21st century are not those without degrees, but those without entrepreneurship and vocational skills. Thus, the focus of the institution is in line with the state government’s quest to produce skilled manpower from tertiary institutions in the state,” he said.

