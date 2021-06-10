Kwara sets up c’ttee on transport sector security

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has constituted a four-person transport sanitation committee to coordinate the activities of the sector for public safety and harmonisation of revenue collection to curb leakages and double taxation.

The committee comprises of Commissioner for Works and Transport Rotimi Iliasu (Chairman); Chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service Shade Omoniyi; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Muyideen Alhassan; and Managing Director of the Ilorin Innovation Hub Temi Kolawole (Secretary).

A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRazaq, said: “His Excellency has constituted the Transport Sanitisation Committee to further address security questions around the transport sector using modern technology. This becomes very necessary as transport sector policies in other states are having direct effects on Kwara State. The committee will also address revenue leakage and complaints of double taxation.

“This committee has been setup to properly identify all operators within the transport sector and ensure that all operators are fully enumerated to enable the state have an overview of the best way to make this important sector key into the various developmental programmes of the state. Of particular importance is the need for improved security to protect lives and properties in Kwara State.”

