Kwara sets up panel to probe flogging of Arabic students

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahmanAbdulRazaq has appointed 10 Muslim scholars, community leaders and government officials to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recent brutal flogging of some Arabic students in Ganmo, Ifelodun Local Government Area. The committee is to be chaired by retired Justice Idris Haroon.

Other members are Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam), Alhaji Ibrahim Dan Maigoro; Prof. Hamzat Abdulraheem; Prof Badmus Yusuf; Prof. Ali Agan; Dr. Mohammed Ghali Alaya; Dr. Saudat AbdulBaqi; Hajia Balikis Oladimeji of the Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Nigeria (FOMWAN); Mallam Lawal Olohungbebe; and Dr Abdul- Hameed Sanni (Secretary). The terms of reference of the committee include to meet with the affected students, their parents, and the school authorities on the circumstances around the corporal punishments meted to them following the students’ organisation and participation in a birthday party

