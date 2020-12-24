Kwara: Six killed, 30 houses, shops burnt as tanker explodes

At least six people lost their lives when a petrol tanker crashed and exploded at Jebba town in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

About 30 houses were also burnt. It was learnt that the tanker, travelling through the ancient town, spilled its contents when it rammed into residential buildings.

The incident, which was confirmed by the spokesperson for the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, resulted in huge explosion which burnt residential buildings, shops and killed six people.

It was also learnt that the swift response of men of the state fire service brought the fire under control. Meanwhile, Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and property in the incident.

AbdulRazaq described the accident as devastating and sad. The governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye, that he was “very sad at this development especially with the loss of lives and millions of naira worth of property and farmlands”.

Ajakaye said the governor sent his heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

“He urges them to take heart and remain calm as believers. He has also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to quickly move in to determine the material loss. “He also commends the Kwara State Fire Service and other responders for their efforts which helped to curtail the raging inferno and minimised the loss.

Once again, he condoles with the victims and their families on this very sad incident, and prays to God Almighty to repose the souls of the deceased,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...