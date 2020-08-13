Kwara slashes tuition fees at IVTEC, urges youths to embrace technology

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has held an online meeting with young people drawn from across the state, urging them to embrace technology to cope with the new economy and explaining the various youths-centric initiatives of his administration.

In a zoom meeting attended by dozens of Kwarans to commemorate the International Youth Day, AbdulRazaq said investments in new skills and new technology are major preoccupation of the administration.

He announced the slashing of tuition fees for two major courses at the International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC) Centre Ajase-Ipo — a decision taken to allow as many Kwara youths as possible to access technical education and make them self-sustaining.

The reduction affects only Kwara indigenes studying at IVTEC.

While the fees for the three-month-duration IVTEC Special Certificate Programme (SCP) has been cut from N50,000 to N35,000, the tuition for IVTEC National Innovation Diploma (NID) programme was reduced per session from N110,060 to N77,050 for prospective Kwara students.

The tuition for the one-year National Vocational Certificate (NVC) has also been reduced from N75,833.33 to N53,083.00.

AbdulRazaq acknowledged the calls for a downward review of tuition fees at other institutions, including the Kwara State University, but observed that the administration recognises the need to invest more in the school to attain certain heights and then determine the strategy to ease some burdens on the students.

