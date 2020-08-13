Metro & Crime

Kwara slashes tuition fees at IVTEC, urges youths to embrace technology

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has held an online meeting with young people drawn from across the state, urging them to embrace technology to cope with the new economy and explaining the various youths-centric initiatives of his administration.
In a zoom meeting attended by dozens of Kwarans to commemorate the International Youth Day, AbdulRazaq said investments in new skills and new technology are major preoccupation of the administration.
He announced the slashing of tuition fees for two major courses at the International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC) Centre Ajase-Ipo — a decision taken to allow as many Kwara youths as possible to access technical education and make them self-sustaining.
The reduction affects only Kwara indigenes studying at IVTEC.
While the fees for the three-month-duration IVTEC Special Certificate Programme (SCP) has been cut from N50,000 to N35,000, the tuition for IVTEC National Innovation Diploma (NID) programme was reduced per session from N110,060 to N77,050 for prospective Kwara students.
The tuition for the one-year National Vocational Certificate (NVC) has also been reduced from N75,833.33 to N53,083.00.
AbdulRazaq acknowledged the calls for a downward review of tuition fees at other institutions, including the Kwara State University, but observed that the administration recognises the need to invest more in the school to attain certain heights and then determine the strategy to ease some burdens on the students.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Again, gunmen attack Katsina community; kill man, abduct two sisters

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Tragedy struck at Gidangizo village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State on Wednesday as gunmen killed one victim and abducted two sisters of the same father. The victim, who met his untimely death, Nasiru Halilu, aged 37, was said to have engaged the bandits in an argument when they stormed his house in […]
Metro & Crime

Council of Imams to Ganduje: Sign singer’s death sentence

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The Kano State Council of Jummaat Mosques’ Imams have advised Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to, as a matter of urgency, sign Yahya Aminu’s death warrant, which will be before him after an Upper Sharia Court passed the judgement on the singer. A Kano Upper Sharia Court had sentenced Aminu to death by hanging for blasphemy […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau shuts private hospital as patient dies

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

…17 health workers test positive   Plateau State government has shut down a private hospital, Rayfield Medical Centre, for two weeks following the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the hospital.   One patient died in the hospital while 17 of it’s health workers tested positive for coronavirus.   The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: