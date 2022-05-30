Metro & Crime

Kwara: Some policemen undergoing trial for alleged brutality, extortion

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Some policemen in the Kwara State Police Command are undergoing departmental trial, while necessary disciplinary action is being taken against those found culpable of allegations of brutality, intimidation, extortion and harassment of some youths and students

    The Command’s spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, in a statement, who stated that the Command was ready to name and shame the black sheep in the force, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, assured the people, especially the youths and students, that the Command was not taking the allegations against some policemen lightly, while reiterating “the Command’s commitment to the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Usman Alkali Baba’s mantra of policing with integrity, protection of the fundamental rights of the citizens.

    Okasanmi said the CP has therefore admonished the youths and students to be calm, promising to investigate all the allegations raised by the youths and students, especially on the Twitter Space, while sanctions would be appropriately effected to erring officers.

    “The Command wishes to dissociate herself from all references regarding working for senior officers by the men on the field and categorically states that such references were lies and fallacies.

    “Consequently, the Commissioner of Police advised the good people of Kwara State not to be scared of reporting the activities of policemen in their localities with facts and proven evidence to the Command, while promising to treat such information with utmost confidentiality.

    “Finally, the Command wishes to state that all policemen named in the allegations were already undergoing departmental trial, necessary disciplinary action is already being taken against those  ones found culpable of the allegations, including deployment, as the Command was ready to name and shame the black sheep in the force,” the statement added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Kano LG aspirants to undergo drug tests

Posted on Author Reporter

Muhammad Kabir, Kano   All the 44 aspiring local government chairmen their councillors are to undergo narcotic drug tests, before been allowed to participate in the February 2021 Kano local government elections. This hint was dropped by the Kano State Commissioner for Local Governments, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo, who urged the prospective contestants to subject […]
Metro & Crime

Delta: Gunmen kill DPO, two officers, raze division, vehicles

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Dominic Adewole ASABA   Gunmen yesterday killed three officers during an attack on a Divisional Police Station at Nsukwa town in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State. The armed men burnt the police station and vehicles parked on the premises of the division.   The attack came three weeks after a mysterious fire […]
Metro & Crime

Lady arrested for stealing lover’s daughter, wife’s ATM card

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh

Police have arrested a lady, Temitope Adeniyi, who stole her lover’s daughter in Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State. The suspect, who gave her name as Bose but whose real name is Temitope, was learning tailoring from the wife of her lover, Mr. Wasiu Mamukuyomi, at Oke-Bola area of Ondo town. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica