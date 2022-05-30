Kwara: Some policemen undergoing trial for alleged brutality, extortion

Some policemen in the Kwara State Police Command are undergoing departmental trial, while necessary disciplinary action is being taken against those found culpable of allegations of brutality, intimidation, extortion and harassment of some youths and students

The Command’s spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, in a statement, who stated that the Command was ready to name and shame the black sheep in the force, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, assured the people, especially the youths and students, that the Command was not taking the allegations against some policemen lightly, while reiterating “the Command’s commitment to the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Usman Alkali Baba’s mantra of policing with integrity, protection of the fundamental rights of the citizens.

Okasanmi said the CP has therefore admonished the youths and students to be calm, promising to investigate all the allegations raised by the youths and students, especially on the Twitter Space, while sanctions would be appropriately effected to erring officers.

“The Command wishes to dissociate herself from all references regarding working for senior officers by the men on the field and categorically states that such references were lies and fallacies.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police advised the good people of Kwara State not to be scared of reporting the activities of policemen in their localities with facts and proven evidence to the Command, while promising to treat such information with utmost confidentiality.

“Finally, the Command wishes to state that all policemen named in the allegations were already undergoing departmental trial, necessary disciplinary action is already being taken against those ones found culpable of the allegations, including deployment, as the Command was ready to name and shame the black sheep in the force,” the statement added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...