Kwara South community backs AbdulRazaq’s 2nd term bid over road construction

Obbo Ayegunle community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State are happy following the completion of the 11km Osi-Obbo Ayegunle road by the state government. Besides the Osi-Obbo Ayegunle road, other projects undertaken in the community by the state government, include township roads, police post and construction of a Magistrate’s Court, among others. Speaking with journalists in his palace, the community’s traditional ruler, Owalobbo of Obbo Ayegunle, Samuel Oluleye Adelodun, said the road had been in deplorable condition for the past 57 years without successive governments paying proper attention to it despite the community being the boundary between Kwara and Ekiti states, lamenting that the road recently became a haven for kidnappers, terrorising and making the road as short as it is dreadful for motorists and commuters.

