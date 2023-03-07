News

Kwara South community backs AbdulRazaq’s 2nd term bid over road construction

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Obbo Ayegunle community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State are happy following the completion of the 11km Osi-Obbo Ayegunle road by the state government. Besides the Osi-Obbo Ayegunle road, other projects undertaken in the community by the state government, include township roads, police post and construction of a Magistrate’s Court, among others. Speaking with journalists in his palace, the community’s traditional ruler, Owalobbo of Obbo Ayegunle, Samuel Oluleye Adelodun, said the road had been in deplorable condition for the past 57 years without successive governments paying proper attention to it despite the community being the boundary between Kwara and Ekiti states, lamenting that the road recently became a haven for kidnappers, terrorising and making the road as short as it is dreadful for motorists and commuters.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: We must prevent uncontrolled outbreak of Indian variant, FG tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Federal Government has advised Nigerians to avert an uncontrolled outbreak of the Coronavirus B.1.617.2 variant, also known as the ‘Indian variant’, by strict and conscious adherence to all COVID-19 protocols and curfew guidelines. Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, gave the advice on Tuesday in Abuja, during the […]
News

2023: Bindow Aiming To Eat Where He Once Defecated

Posted on Author Dalladi Garba

I never thought anything could still shock me, especially in today’s Nigeria, until I heard that erstwhile Governor Jibrilla Bindow has decided to throw his hat into the ring for the 2023 governorship race in my dear Adamawa state. Now, nothing stops Jibrilla Bindow from contesting any political position, at least, as far as the […]
News

2022 WASSCE, JAMB dates not clashing -WAEC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said the dates scheduled for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), is not clashing with its examination, the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). A circular dated April 5, 2022 and signed by the Director, overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica