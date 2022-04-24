News

Kwara South Rep Seat: Ex-council boss, others make case for Ekiti LG

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Chieftains and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State have appealed to the hierarchy of the party in the state to cede the ticket of the House of Representatives for Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency to Ekiti local government in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

They noted that unlike the three other local government areas within the same federal constituency, only Ekiti has not been fortunate to have represented the constituency in the green chamber of the National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference in Ilorin, the state capital, the immediate past Chairman of Ekiti Local Government Area, Comrade Yinka Ayeni Dallas, said the clamour of the people of Ekiti council to have the House of Representatives’ ticket conceded to it was premised on the principle of fairness.

The ex-chairman, who said the House of Representatives’ seat ought to be rotated among the four local government areas that form the constituency for sense of belonging, recalled that Oke-Ero, Isin and Irepodun local government areas have had their fair share in the House of Representatives’ seat and it was only natural that Ekiti local government be considered for the ticket of the ruling party in the forthcoming primary election.

Dallas, a prominent politician in Kwara South, said Ekiti has not run short of individuals with pedigree, capacity, capability and wherewithal to give the federal constituency quality representation in the lower arm of the National Assembly.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

