Kwara South residents excited over completion of some rural roads

St ephen Olufemi Oni reports on the completed roads in Kwara South Senatorial District by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration in the past three years and the reaction of the people of the area…

It was excitement and jubilation among the Yoruba-speaking- people of the seven local government areas comprising the Kwara South Senatorial District of Kwara State as Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq walked his talk by his administration’s completion of either construction or rehabilitation works on several rural roads in the senatorial district, resulting in drastic curbing of the hitherto prevalent rural-urban migration in the state. The seven local government areas that make up the Kwara South Senatorial District are Ifelodun, Irepodun, Offa, Oyun, Isin, Ekiti and Oke-Ero.

It would be recalled that Governor AbdulRazaq had for the umpteenth time reiterated that the major concern of his administration “is prioritising policies, projects and programmes designed to make citizens self-reliant and more prosperous,” saying, that the “surest path to breaking the cycle of poverty and making our people more prosperous.”

The opening up of rural roads in the state, AbdulRazaq opined, would drastically curb rural-urban migration and as well enable easy transportation of farm produce by the people, who are predominantly farmers. This much was buttressed by the state Commissioner for Works, Rotimi Iliyasu, saying: “Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is committed to ensuring that all parts of rural Kwara are connected to urban centres to boost economic growth and development in these communities and create sustainable living income for the people.” New Telegraph learnt that there are several other rural roads presently undergoing either construction or rehabilitation works in the senatorial district to the admiration of the people in that area.

A cross section of the people who were in jubilant mood have highlighted some of the benefits they now derive from the roads constructed and rehabilitated in the area in the last three years by the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq. Speaking with the New Telegraph, in separate interviews, the people, who included community leaders, youths and some other residents of the senatorial district, said the newly constructed and rehabilitated township and rural roads in the seven local government areas have opened up their various communities to vast socioeconomic and tourism opportunities, hitherto lacking.

The people lamented that prior to the construction and rehabilitation of these terrible and dilapidated roads by the present administration, the roads had caused a lot of health challenges to them, such as catarrh, cough and asthma, among other ailments, as a result of dusts they inhaled, adding that they now heaved a sigh of relief with the new asphalted roads. Speaking on the completed 2.3- kilometre Oro Ago-Oyate asphalt road project in the Ifelodun Local Government Area, Deputy Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the area, Oladiran Aweda, who was flanked by some other union members, expressed deep appreciation to Governor AbdulRazaq for the construction of the road, using asphalt, saying the road had for several years remained dilapidated and in terrible shape before this intervention by Governor AbdulRazaq.

Oladiran added that the new road had drastically forced down prices of farm produce in the area, noting that two tubers of yam which were sold for N2,000 before the road was constructed, now go for N700 because of easy access to farm sites. He, however, appealed to the Governor to help them complete the road from Oro-Ago to Oreke, noting that doing so would further boost trade, businesses and economic activities of the people of the area. The union, however, appealed to the governor to assist them with loans to procure new vehicles to ply the route more effectively to further boost economic activities of the people of the local government area.

He said: “Before the intervention by the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, this road from Oro-Ago to Oyate was an eyesore and hardly passable. Passengers going to Oyate were usually dropped at Oro-Ago because of the condition of the road which was nothing to write home about. Accidents, particularly by motorcyclists, used to occur on the road, but that is now a thing of the past. “We also thank the Governor for awarding the contract for the construction of the age-long Orisabridge along Omu-Aran/Oro-Ago road constructed in the colonial era and which is now a death trap. Work is satisfactorily ongoing on construction work on the bridge. Besides, the Governor has also given the community two transformers to boost electricity supply in Oro-Ago community and its environs, as well as improved water supply.

“However, like Oliver Twist, we want to appeal to Goverrnor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq to assist our union in this area with vehicles so that we can ply the route more effectively. Trailers are now coming into Oro-Ago to load farm produce like yam, maize to other parts of the state because our road is now good and farmers can access farm and market easily. We thank Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for this.”

In Esie, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, a cross section of road users and residents who volunteered to speak to the media disclosed that the Esie-Iludun completed asphalt road executed by the present administration has opened up business opportunities for residents of the area as new lock up shops are now springing up along that road. A resident of the area, Mrs, Ayo Grace, said the construction of the road, which leads to the ancient Esie National Museum has boosted economic activities of the people as well as tourism because, according to her, many tourists now visit the museum, adding that selling and buying has tremendously improved in the area due to the new asphalt road.

“Hitherto, the road was in terrible shape, causing accidents and flooding. There was hardly any economic activity going on in the area as the road was deserted, even by tourists we were expecting would be visiting the museum and promote sales among the few of us who have shops there. But now, we give kudos to our dear Governor AbdulRazaq who has now given us a lifeline with the construction of the road thereby opening up the area again for economic activities. New lock up shops have opened in the area courtesy of Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration,” Mrs Ayo Grace retorted. However, at Owode-Ofaro community, residents lamented the hardship they were going through as a result of the collapsed bridge in the area said to be receiving attention of the government.

The Olu of the community, who spoke through, High Chief Malacai Ibiwoye Atolagbe, who disclosed that the bridge collapsed in 2018 as a result of flooding, lamented that farmers were using camels and donkeys to convey farm produce during harvest period instead of vehicles as a result of the collapsed bridge. He commended the present administration for awarding the contract for the construction of the bridge in 2020, adding that the contractor moved to site promptly but disappeared not long after for reasons not known to them. The community leader, has therefore appealed to the governor to ensure the completion of the collapsed bridge before the raining season sets in.

At Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area, a community leader, Shuaib Olabrewaju, lauded Governor AbdulRazaq for completing the construction of Taiwo Road in the town, saying before then the road, including several other roads in the community and the entire Irepodun local government area, was in rickety situation.

He thanked the governor for making the road asphalt and also for the construction of Oro-Ijomu road and several others in Irepodun Local Government Area. At Erin-Ile, Oyun Local Government Area, Asiwaju Tajudeen Abioye expressed the gratitude of the community to the governor for the construction of some roads in Erin-Ile and other communities in the local government area, including Station and Amuyo roads, which, he said, were all in terrible shape before the reconstruction. Speaking on Taiwo Road in Offa, Offa Local Government Area, Engr. Wale Sharp, commended the governor for the construction of the road, saying “we are enjoying it now.” According to him, accidents used to occur on the road, particularly by motorcyclists trying to dodge potholes. He appealed to the governor to help them installed street lights on the road, saying the road is the next important road after the Olofa way in Offa.

