Kwara Speaker Decries Late Arrival Of Election Materials In Some Wards

The Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu has expressed disappointment at the late arrival of election materials and electoral officers to some wards in the Baruten Local Government Area of the state.

Rt. Hon. Engr. Danladi-Salihu made this known while addressing newsmen in his hometown immediately after casting his ballot at PU 015 Sarki Noma in Gwanara ward.

“There are reports of the late arrival of election materials as well as electoral officers that would conduct the election in some wards across Baruten Local Government and this is not acceptable and we are not happy with that.

He, however, said the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC must step up the game ahead of the next phase of the general election to correct this anomaly, our people must not be disenfranchised”, the Speaker noted.

“Overall, the turnout of voters as experienced in this PU 015 and some other units is impressive but we can do more, I, therefore call on our people to improve the figure (turnout) ahead of the next election in a fortnight so they can perform their civic responsibility”, he added.

The Gwanara-born representative of the Ilesha/Gwanara state constituency, however, noted that not until when the election is concluded that a full-scale assessment of INEC’s performance in the exercise could be made.

The Speaker expressed optimism that the people of Baruten would deliver for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates in this Presidential and National Assembly elections as well as the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the next two weeks.

Like this: Like Loading...