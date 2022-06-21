Education

Kwara students laud governor’s education reforms

Several hundreds of students in Kwara State trooped to the streets in Ilorin to express their gratitude to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration for its education sector reforms and investments, which they said will go a long way to offer Kwara State children a good opportunity to excel.

 

The rally was held under the aegis of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Students’ Support Group (AASSG) led by Salami Wasiu Onidugbe.

 

The students, however, noted that the governor’s efforts in the education sector, especially in such areas as reviving of the state’s Colleges of Education, payment of UBEC counterpart funds, infrastructural renewals and development, and recruitment of competent/ quality teachers in the school system, had earned his administration their support.

 

Onidugbe pointed out that the achievements of the administration over the last three years have not only been unique, but also commendable, saying: “We are here today to show the governor that we are ready to support him and his administration. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq deserves such support because he has positively transformed many sectors, especially the education sector.”

He added: “One good turn deserves another. We organised this rally to tell the entire people of Kwara State that Governor AbdulRazaq has performed well, hence he deserves a fresh mandate.” Therefore, Onidugbe said that the group would also organise a voters’ education programme to encourage the youths across the state to participate actively in the electoral exercise.

 

Responding, Governor AbdulRazaq, while receiving the students at the Government House, Ilorin alongside some government officials, described the solidarity rally “as a morale booster for the government to do more in the delivery of the dividends of democracy.”

 

“My administration’s interventions in infrastructural development, especially in education, healthcare, water, road and other social amenities, formed part of my campaign promises in 2019,” Governor AbdulRazaq said.

 

The governor further noted: “What you have done today encourages us to do more for students and the youths. We will continue to invest in critical infrastructure that will guarantee quality education and enhanced welfare of the entire citizens of the state.”

AbdulRazaq, while advising the students to take their studies seriously, and as youths to ensure that they get their PVCs in order to exercise their franchise at the polls, stressed: “I encourage you to take your studies seriously because that is what would brighten your chances in life.”

 

Some government officials at the event include the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Mamman Saba Jibril; Commissioner for Communications, Olabode Towoju; and the State APC Youth Leader, Lawal Sulaimon Duduyemi.

 

