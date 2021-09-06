Kwara SUBEB boss reads riot act to contractors

Contractors handling ongoing UBEC/SUBEB jobs in Kwara State have been asked to work to project specifications or risk revocation of their contracts and possible blacklist.

The Chairman, Kwara State Universal Basic Education, Prof. Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, who handed down the warning during the inspection of ongoing projects, said various renovation or rehabilitation works are ongoing across 600 schools in the state, courtesy of the recently accessed seven-year matching grants from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

He added: “The board will not hesitate to apply appropriate punitive measures against any contractor who fails to comply with specifications of the projects.

“To the contractors, the message is clear: get it done the way it should be done and get paid, failure to do that, we will reverse the contract. After the first and second warning, the third warning is to revoke the contract.

