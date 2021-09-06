News

Kwara SUBEB boss reads riot act to contractors

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN Comment(0)

Contractors handling ongoing UBEC/SUBEB jobs in Kwara State have been asked to work to project specifications or risk revocation of their contracts and possible blacklist.

 

The Chairman, Kwara State Universal Basic Education, Prof. Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, who handed down the warning during the inspection of ongoing projects, said various renovation or rehabilitation works are ongoing across 600 schools in the state, courtesy of the recently accessed seven-year matching grants from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

 

He added: “The board will not hesitate to apply appropriate punitive measures against any contractor who fails to comply with specifications of the projects.

 

“To the contractors, the message is clear: get it done the way it should be done and get paid, failure to do that, we will reverse the contract. After the first and second warning, the third warning is to revoke the contract.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: France to reopen bars, restaurants as lockdown eases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bars, shops and cultural spaces across France are set to reopen as the country starts lifting restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus. As of Wednesday, groups of up to six people will be allowed to eat together at outdoor restaurant terraces, reports the BBC. France’s nationwide curfew is also being pushed back […]
News

Rivers: Two dead, policeman injured as car burst into flames

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Two persons have been confirmed dead while a senior police officer was injured following an accident involving two cars in Elele- Alimini in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State. Sources said that the police officer was rushed to the hospital shortly after the accident and was currently receiving treatments. One of the cars was […]
News Top Stories

Attacks on Zulum: N’East security compromised –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the repeated attacks on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Baba Gana Zulum, by insurgents called for immediate rejigging of the nation’s security apparatchik.   PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the frequent attack was an indication that the security architecture in the North East has been compromised. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica