Kwara SUBEB boss reads riot act to contractors

Contractors handling on-going UBEC/SUBEB jobs in Kwara State have been asked to work to project specifications or risk revocation of their contracts and possible blacklist.

The Chairman, Kwara State Universal Basic Education, Prof. Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, who handed down the warning during the inspection of on-going projects, said various renovation or rehabilitation works are on-going across 600 schools in the state, courtesy of the recently accessed seven-year matching grants from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

“The Board will not hesitate to apply appropriate punitive measures against any contractor who fails to comply with specifications of the projects.

“To the contractors, the message is clear: get it done the way it should be done and get paid, failure to do that, we will reverse the contract. After the first and second warning, the third warning is to revoke the contract. The guideline is clear and we are not going to compromise,” he warned.

Adaramaja added that the contractors would be paid based on actual job done, because, according to him, they would not want anybody to run away with public money.

Speaking on his assessment of the projects inspected, he said some contractors performed excellently well, while others performed below expectations.

“So far so good, some of the contractors did well and what they have done is okay for us, but some are below the standard. Those that are below the standard, we have told them what to do. We rejected some projects out rightly and we have instructed the contractors to start again,” he said.

The SUBEB boss explained that the layers of supervision put in place in the on-going projects, especially with the involvement of communities, was to ensure that the projects are executed according to specifications.