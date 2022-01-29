News

Kwara: Suspected armed robbers attack passenger buses, injure 2

Unknown gunmen suspected to be highway robbers have attacked motorists plying Oro Ago- Omu Aran Road in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, robbing innocent passengers of their money and other valuables, while two others sustained various degrees of machete cuts.

Confirming the incident in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital, spokesman for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said the armed robbery attack occurred in the early hours of Friday, involving two commercial vehicles. He said: “On Friday 28/01/2022 at about 0700 hours, our officers on routine patrol at Oro Ago/ Omu Aran axis were alerted that there was an ongoing armed robbery attack at a very remote location, alongside Oro Ago/ Omu Aran road.

“The NSCDC operatives together with other sister agencies and local vigilantes rushed down to the scene of the incident but the robbers had fled. “Before the dare devil robbers fled the scene, they succeeded in dispossessing motorists and passengers of two commercial buses of their valuables and other belongings and also attacked two drivers with machete. “Two drivers were attacked by the armed robbers and the two were seriously injured. They are receiving medical attention at a hospital in Oro Ago.

 

