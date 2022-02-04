Kwara: Suspected trans-border kidnapper in police net

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper alleged to be a member of a trans-border kidnapping gang, whose other gang members are said to be in Benin Republic.

The suspect, according to a statement by the Command’s spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, confessed to being a member of a trans-border kidnapping gang, whose other members are now in the neighbouring country.

He said: “Acting on an impeccable intelligence, a team of detectives headed by the Divisional Police Officer, Kosubosu, assisted by local vigilante, stormed the forest within Kosubosu in Baruten Local Government Area in search of some suspected kidnappers hibernating within the forest.

“Consequently, diligent search of the bushes by the police and vigilante team led to the arrest of one Mohammed Alo ‘M’ a Benin Republic citizen. Items recovered from him include one locally made gun, one machete, one Jack knife, two telephone handsets of different makes, one Bluetooth and the sum of N2.3 million.”

Okasanmi said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

