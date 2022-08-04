Kwara tackles zoonotic diseases, begins anti-rabies vaccination

In its effort to eradicate incidences of rabies through dog and cat bites in Kwara State, the state government has commenced the 2022 state-wide anti rabies mass vaccination exercise in Ilorin. New Telegraph’s investigation revealed that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the release of funds to kick start the exercise, which is expected to cover all the 16 local government areas of the state. Flagging off the exercise pennutimate Monday in Ilorin, the Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, expressed government’s commitment to the well-being of the people as well as domestic animals in the state, adding that the present administration is investing heavily on the health of both human and animals in order to have a safe and healthy society.

“Without this anti rabies mass vaccination exercise, there is no way we can have a good and healthy environment if our pets are at risk; as we all know the case fatality rate of rabies that are symptomatic is close to hundred per cent as a result of cat and dog bites”, he added. Alabi who was represented by Dr. Raji Razaq, the state commissioner for health, noted that if the society can effectively tackle the issue of virus in dogs and cats, less would be done in taking care of human beings regarding the rabies virus. He appealed for a strong collaborative effort from the stakeholders, with a view to ending transmission of rabies through regular vaccination.

Similarly, Alabi advocated for a a safe environment and a balanced ecosystem in the state. In their separate goodwill messages, the stakeholders at the event lauded the state government’s strides in public health sector and called for stronger ties between the government and the populace in order to ensure a diseasefree society. Earlier in his opening remarks, the state Director of Veterinary Services, Dr Abdulateef Salman Olugbon, had appreciated the state government for the approval and release of funds for the exercise, noting that the gesture has shown that the governor is committed to the people’s wellbeing. Dr Olugbon called on the public, especially the dog and cat owners to make their animals available for vaccination at the State’s Veterinary Offices across the 16 local government areas of the State.

