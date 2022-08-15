Kwara tasks religious, community leaders on insecurity

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahaman Abdul- Razaq has reiterated the important role both religious and community leaders need to play in putting an end to the seemingly intractable security challenges facing the country. AbdulRazaq specifically tasked them to be in the vanguard of enlightening the people, especially the youths on the danger of engaging in crimes and criminality, like cultism, kidnapping and drug abuse. The Governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Strategy, Alhaji Saadu Salahu, spoke at a security forum organised by the Kwara State Community Policing, Gambari district, Ilorin, attributed the rising wave of criminality like cultism and drug abuse among the youths to nonchalance of parents in imparting sound moral education in their children and wards. AbdulRazaq, who noted that his administration has invested a lot of resources on the security architecture in the state, urged both religious and community leaders to complement government’s efforts towards nipping thuggery and other criminal tendencies in their respective domains in the bud.

