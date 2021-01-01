Education

Kwara tertiary schools resume Jan 11

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

*Basic schools Jan 18

The Kwara State government has announced resumption dates for both the tertiary institutions and elementary schools in the state.
A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman for the State COVID-19 Technical Committee, said tertiary institutions would resume on January 11, while elementary schools would take their turn on January 18, adding that the schools are to resume under strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.
“Government has directed that the tertiary institutions should put in place appropriate safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus on their campuses. The coordinating ministry is to work with the state technical committee on COVID-19 and other stakeholders to ensure that the schools do not take safety rules for granted,” the statement said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Egyptian high-school pupils, masked and gloved, head into exams

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Hundreds of thousands of Egyptian high-school pupils armed with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers started their final exams on Sunday, despite objections from some parents worried about spreading the coronavirus.   The health ministry was laying on 2,500 ambulances and providing a doctor for each school. Any student with a high temperature is meant to […]
Education

NECO reschedules  more examination papers

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja and Daniel Atori, Minna

The National Examinations Council  (NECO), has yet again rescheduled more examination papers in the ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations holding nationwide.   A statement signed by by the Head Information and Public Relations NECO Division, Azeez Sani, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, said papers meant to have been written from Thursday through to Saturday, have […]
Education

UNN flags off 12,000-capacity students’ hostel project

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

W orried by the dearth of hostel facilities confronting the university and the need to address this, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Charles Igwe, has flagged off the construction of over 12,000-capacity bed-space students’ hostel infrastructure.     This was also as the Vice-Chancellor commissioned a multi-million naira Archaeology Museum […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica