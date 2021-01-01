Kwara tertiary schools resume Jan 11

*Basic schools Jan 18

The Kwara State government has announced resumption dates for both the tertiary institutions and elementary schools in the state.

A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman for the State COVID-19 Technical Committee, said tertiary institutions would resume on January 11, while elementary schools would take their turn on January 18, adding that the schools are to resume under strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Government has directed that the tertiary institutions should put in place appropriate safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus on their campuses. The coordinating ministry is to work with the state technical committee on COVID-19 and other stakeholders to ensure that the schools do not take safety rules for granted,” the statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...