Kwara Third Force formally embraces YPP

At last, members of the much talked about ‘Kwara Third Force’ have formally embraced the Young Progressives Party (YPP). This was announced yesterday by the Coordinator of Kwara Third Force, Abdulfatah Abdulrahman, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at a press briefing by the coordinator. Some of the reasons adduced for leaving the APC included “the inability of the Kwara State APC to demonstrate fairness, equity and the provision of a level playing field for every member of the party, and protracted intra-party crises that had shown no sign of abating.

“The aspirations of the people of the state for good governance and the overall development of the state cannot be achieved under APC with the existing conditions. “These developments have given cause for our collective decision to look for an alternative, viable political platform, where every individual can participate fully in our state’s democracy.

“The political party we have chosen is a party that assures equal participation for all men and women, young and old, rich and poor. It is a party that ensures that the rule of law, equity, justice and fair play are its central ethos. “On the strength of this, I am pleased to announce that it is the collective decision of all members of Kwara Third Force, to join the Young Progressives Party (YPP).” AbdulRahman appealed to “well-meaning political stakeholders, and youths in the state to join us to build a formidable platform that will stand the test of time.”

