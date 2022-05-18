Metro & Crime

Kwara: Thugs disrupt SDP meeting, unleash violence on conveners

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Political violence resurfaced in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Wednesday when political thugs, numbering about 20, invaded the Labour House where members of a faction of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) were holding a press conference.

The thugs forced their way into the Labour House owned by the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and descended heavily on the conveners of the meeting.

The factional chairman of the SDP in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, Elder James Olajide, was beaten black and blue by the thugs.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, the Publicity Secretary of a faction of the SDP, Kareem Akanbi, had announced the suspension of eight members from the party, signalling a leadership crisis within the party.

The conveners of Wednesday’s press conference were some of the people that were suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

Before the disruption of the press conference at the Labour House, the factional chairman of the SDP (original), Ibrahim Yahaya, had alleged plans by some former members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who recently joined the party to hijack the party from the pioneer executives of the party.

 

