Kwara to embark on mass housing programme for teachers

Kwara State Government said that it has put necessary machinery in motion to commence mass housing programmes for teachers across the 16 local government areas of the state with a view to easing the housing problems confronting them. To this effect, the state government has commenced engagements with relevant stakeholders critical to the successful execution of the project, beginning with the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT). At the interactive session, which took place at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, both parties spoke about their expectations and roles in the project. The state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Aliyu Muhammad Saifuddeen, while addressing the NUT delegation, said the interactive session became necessary in order to carry every stakeholder along in the mass housing project from the onset. This, he said, is premised on the principle of transparency and inclusiveness of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration, even as he added that the NUT is therefore expected to avail the ministry of relevant data and other necessary information that would enhance the smooth, timely and seamless execution of the project. Saifuddeen, therefore, commended the teachers in the state for their continuous loyalty and support to the government, assuring them that the administration would not let them down in that regard. Meanwhile, the state NUT Chairman, Oyewu Bashir, lauded the governor for his administration’s “novel idea of providing housing for teachers in the state,” adding that “Kwara teachers have never had it so good under any administration like that of the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq, who has practically demonstrated in many instances his compassion for teachers in the state.” Bashir assured the state government that the union, on its part, would do all that is possible to ensure the realisation of the project. At the interactive session, along the NUT delegation and other stakeholders, were the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Hajia Afusat Nike Ibrahim, General Manager, Kwara Housing Corporation,TPL Giwa Mohammed, Director Personnel, Finance and Supply, Dr. (Mrs.) Idowu Bosede Anu, Director Building Service, Mallam Abioye Tunde Zarumi and other top management staff of the ministry.
