Metro & Crime

Kwara to empower .1m artisans, others under KWASSIP-GGSS initiative

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

No fewer than 100,000 people, including artisans and farmers, are to benefit from a soon-to-be-launched Government Guarantee Support Scheme (GGSS) in Kwara State.
Disclosing this in a statement in Ilorin, the General Manager of Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP), Muhammad Brimah, said the scheme is an expansion of the state social investment programme to assist owners of micro businesses, including artisans and small scale farmers, adding that the scheme is in partnership with the Governor’s Office on Poverty Alleviation.
Brimah said the scheme would be in phases, starting with the enumeration of all artisan groups to ascertain who are qualified to receive the government’s support.
He said: “We target an estimated 100,000 beneficiaries in phases for the Government Guarantee Support Scheme (GGSS). The first step would be to enumerate the artisans working with various associations and groups across the state.
“The Scheme has been introduced by His Excellency under KWASSIP and in partnership with the Office on Poverty Alleviation to assist all sectors of micro businesses including artisans, enterprising youths, small scale farmers and women.
“The support will come either in form of cash grants or inputs like equipment, tools or raw materials.”

 

Our Reporters

