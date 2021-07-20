Kwara to establish education trust fund

Kwara State Government has spoken of plans to establish an “Education Trust Fund” to mobilise resources for school infrastructure, provide affordable and qualitative education, as well as boost human capital development in the state.

The state Governor, Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq, who disclosed this, said that his administration recognised the limitations of the state government to shoulder the burden of infrastructural development in all local government areas of the state.

He disclosed this during the inauguration of a multi-million naira Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centre and a Central Administrative Block donated to the Ansaru-ud- Deen College, Ijagbo by Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

AbdulRazaq, who reiterated that his administration seeks sustainable partnership with private sector, philanthropists and corporate organisations to fund school infrastructure, manpower development in order to build a brighter future for the Kwara children, said: “Our administration recognises the limitations of government to shoulder the burden of infrastructural development in all local government areas of the state.

That is why we have sent the Kwara State Education Trust Fund Bill to the state House of Assembly. When passed into law, it will ensure contributions into schools.

“The law will empower the state government to partner with philanthropists, foundations and corporate bodies to raise funds to support and strengthen educational infrastructure in the state.”

Therefore, the governor commended Fagbemi for the wellequipped centres, saying the gesture represents a major boost for human capital development in the state. AbdulRazaq added: “Let me commend Lateef Fagbemi’s effort in this community. This is a huge development. What else can you give to your community better than solid education? We are very grateful for this.

You are not just the pride of the community; you are an ambassador of the state. We appreciate your efforts. “With this, you are laying a good foundation for our children.

This is a major boost to our administration’s efforts at developing basic education. We have also started our school projects but there was no major investment in basic education since 2013. We are perplexed about how the former administration neglected education.

The state was blacklisted by UBEC. So, if every community goes into this kind of self-help project, the sky will be the limit for Kwara. We are definitely scaling up to take back our position in the North.”

Thus, the governor urged other well-meaning individuals in the state to emulate Fagbemi’s gesture so as to improve infrastructure in their communities for socio-economic development

Like this: Like Loading...