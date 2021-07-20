Education

Kwara to establish education trust fund

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN Comment(0)

Kwara State Government has spoken of plans to establish an “Education Trust Fund” to mobilise resources for school infrastructure, provide affordable and qualitative education, as well as boost human capital development in the state.

 

The state Governor, Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq, who disclosed this, said that his administration recognised the limitations of the state government to shoulder the burden of infrastructural development in all local government areas of the state.

 

He disclosed this during the inauguration of a multi-million naira Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centre and a Central Administrative Block donated to the Ansaru-ud- Deen College, Ijagbo by Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

 

AbdulRazaq, who reiterated that his administration seeks sustainable partnership with private sector, philanthropists and corporate organisations to fund school infrastructure, manpower development in order to build a brighter future for the Kwara children, said: “Our administration recognises the limitations of government to shoulder the burden of infrastructural development in all local government areas of the state.

That is why we have sent the Kwara State Education Trust Fund Bill to the state House of Assembly. When passed into law, it will ensure contributions into schools.

 

“The law will empower the state government to partner with philanthropists, foundations and corporate bodies to raise funds to support and strengthen educational infrastructure in the state.”

 

Therefore, the governor commended Fagbemi for the wellequipped centres, saying the gesture represents a major boost for human capital development in the state. AbdulRazaq added: “Let me commend Lateef Fagbemi’s effort in this community. This is a huge development. What else can you give to your community better than solid education? We are very grateful for this.

 

You are not just the pride of the community; you are an ambassador of the state. We appreciate your efforts. “With this, you are laying a good foundation for our children.

 

This is a major boost to our administration’s efforts at developing basic education. We have also started our school projects but there was no major investment in basic education since 2013. We are perplexed about how the former administration neglected education.

 

The state was blacklisted by UBEC. So, if every community goes into this kind of self-help project, the sky will be the limit for Kwara. We are definitely scaling up to take back our position in the North.”

 

Thus, the governor urged other well-meaning individuals in the state to emulate Fagbemi’s gesture so as to improve infrastructure in their communities for socio-economic development

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

New dawn for teachers, teaching profession

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

NUT: We demand a policy framework from govt Lagos NUT: It is an Act of Parliament for all teachers UNESCO-IIEP harps on crucial issues of welfare For teachers and the teaching profession in Nigeria, these seem to be the best of times. Thanks to the new welfare packages recently introduced and approved by the Federal […]
Education

TETFund, ministry to foster nation’s technological growth

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has partnered the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to further boost the nation’s technological, economic growth and development.   To foster the collaboration, a 10-man Implementation Committee had been inaugurated in Abuja, where the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Umar, lamented the country’s present technology growth, […]

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
Education

UTME: 80% of registration problems candidates’ fault says JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has revealed that prospective candidates for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation (UTME) Examination and Direct Entry (DE), were responsible for over 80 per cent of the problems they encountered during registration. Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, made the revelation during a monitoring exercise for some prospective candidates, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica